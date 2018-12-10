San Antonio police are offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of a person responsible for killing a man in October 2016.

The shooting happened on October 11, 2016 at the corner of Lombardo and North Sabinas Street. Investigators said that is where the victim, 37-year-old Angelo Polendo, was shot and run over just before he died.

Shortly following Polendo's death, police arrested 19-year-old Fabian Pena for the murder.

Investigators initially said a witness came forward claiming Pena admitted to shooting Polendo while he robbed him and then ran over him with his car.

However, Pena was released sometime after the shooting.

Police said that tipsters are not required to leave a name. If you have any information on the murder, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com.

© 2018 KENS