LEON VALLEY — 17-year-old Zachariah Bostic was found with a bullet wound in his chest in a quiet Leon Valley neighborhood in September, and police still don’t know who is responsible.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is requesting the public’s assistance with information leading to the identification and location of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting on September 13.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an individual flee the 6900 block of Forest Meadow with a car following close behind. Bostic managed to make his way approximately one mile, where he collapsed in the 5600 block of Prentiss in San Antonio. He was taken to University Hospital with one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

PREVIOUSLY: Teen dies after shooting in Leon Valley

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 and you can remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip using the P3 app. For more information, visit http://www.sacrimestoppers.com/.

© 2018 KENS