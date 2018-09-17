He robbed employees at gunpoint and could have hurt shoppers. Now a big reward is up for grabs to help police find him.

The man is not only accused of stealing money from a Family Dollar store on September 5, but police say he threatened people with a gun. After getting the cash, he ran off.

Police have not said how much money he took, but we do know that no one was hurt.

If you know who he is or where he is call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

