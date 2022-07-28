Officials still working to solve murder after 6 years, reward available

Isaac Orosco was killed in a shooting on July 28, 2016. Police and Crime Stoppers are still working to solve his murder case, six years later.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime stoppers and San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in obtaining information surrounding the murder of a 20-year-old man.

On July 28, 2016, San Antonio Police responded to the 1500 block of NW Crossroads. When they arrived, they found Isaac Orosco suffering from a gunshot wound. Orosco was taken to University Hospital where he died.

Officials say Orosco was getting out of a vehicle that had just parked in front of an apartment when a black vehicle with someone inside pulled up. Whoever was inside of the vehicle fired two rounds at Orosco, striking him in the stomach once by a bullet.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 207-7579. Any information given that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with an up to $5,000 reward.