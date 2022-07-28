x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials still working to solve murder after 6 years, reward available

Isaac Orosco was killed in a shooting on July 28, 2016. Police and Crime Stoppers are still working to solve his murder case, six years later.
Credit: SA Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO — Crime stoppers and San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in obtaining information surrounding the murder of a 20-year-old man.

On July 28, 2016, San Antonio Police responded to the 1500 block of NW Crossroads. When they arrived, they found Isaac Orosco suffering from a gunshot wound. Orosco was taken to University Hospital where he died. 

Officials say Orosco was getting out of a vehicle that had just parked in front of an apartment when a black vehicle with someone inside pulled up. Whoever was inside of the vehicle fired two rounds at Orosco, striking him in the stomach once by a bullet. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 207-7579. Any information given that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with an up to $5,000 reward.

Tipsters are to remain anonymous. Those who identify themselves will not be eligible for rewards.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Every parent can relate to this kangaroo at the San Antonio Zoo