Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12.

Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.

The suspect fled on foot, and now police are looking them.

Crime Stoppers map pay up $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. Tippers remain anonymous.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or click here to submit a tip.

---

