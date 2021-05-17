Crime Stoppers offering $20,000 reward in solving 2010 murder of Eric Mendoza

Authorities said Mendoza had been shot in his vehicle after a road rage incident and died at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 20-year-old Eric Mendoza as the anniversary of his death approaches.

Around 1 a.m. October 21, 2010, residents in the 5000 block of Village Path on the northeast side reported hearing several gunshots and sounds of a vehicle speeding off. The crime is described by police as a road rage incident.

Residents came out of their homes and reported seeing the victim’s truck hit several vehicles before coming to a stop. Authorities said Mendoza had been shot in his vehicle and died at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this murder case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.