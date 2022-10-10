Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a murder

Angelo Polendo, 37, was shot and killed on October 11, 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in solving a 6-year-old murder case.

Angelo Polendo, 37, was shot and killed on October 11, 2016 on the 1500 block of North Sabinas St and West Laurel St at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say that several gunshots were heard and a gray-colored vehicle was seen driving away after the shots were fired.

Polendo's body was found down the street at the intersection of N. Sabinas St. and Lombrano St. shortly afterward.

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.