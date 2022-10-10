Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspect who failed to stop and render aid

Henry Arizola was riding a bicycle northeast in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy when he was struck by a driver who did not stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying the suspect who hit and killed a bicyclist on the west side of town.

Hnery Arizola was riding his bicycle on September 26 around 1:32 a.m. on the the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy when he was hit from behind by a driver who had partially left the roadway to the right.

The driver drove off after hitting Arizola, who died at the scene.

The driver faces charges of Failure to Stop and Render Aid in his death.

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.