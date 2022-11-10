Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspect who robbed smoke shop with gun and machete

The suspect pulled out a gun and zip-tied the two employees, then robbed the store. He also had a machete.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stppers is asking for your help in solving the robbery of a smoke shop on the west side.

Police were called out to the Super Nova Smoke Shop located at 4411 West Avenue on October 7 around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

According to officers, the suspect entered the store and pretended to look at some merchandise. He then pulled out a silver handgun and forced the two store employees, as well as a customer to zip-tie each other.

He remained inside the store for about 20 minutes, grabbing items from the store and the money from the register.

The witnesses told police he placed the handgun back in the waistband of his pants, then pulled out a machete.

He fled from the store when he was told that police were on their way.

