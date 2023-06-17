SA Crime Stoppers ask public for information on murder suspect

Crime Stoppers says a reward up to $5,000 can be awarded for information leading to an arrest for the person(s) responsible for the murder.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to provide information leading to identification and location of a suspect wanted in connection with a man's murder on May 20.

Crime Stoppers says a reward up to $5,000 can be awarded for information leading to an arrest for the person(s) responsible for the murder of Charles "Russo" Martinez.

Martinez, 28-years-old, died after found with an injury to his head at Eldridge and 37th Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.