x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SA Crime Stoppers ask public for information on murder suspect

Crime Stoppers says a reward up to $5,000 can be awarded for information leading to an arrest for the person(s) responsible for the murder.
Credit: SA Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to provide information leading to identification and location of a suspect wanted in connection with a man's murder on May 20. 

Crime Stoppers says a reward up to $5,000 can be awarded for information leading to an arrest for the person(s) responsible for the murder of Charles "Russo" Martinez. 

Martinez, 28-years-old, died after found with an injury to his head at Eldridge and 37th Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or go to their website

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Third annual Dog Days of Summer wine release party benefits the Humane Society of New Braunfels

Before You Leave, Check This Out