Crime Stoppers asking for your help finding robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a robbery suspect.

Store clerks at Burlington Coat Factory located at 2920 S. W. Military Dr. saw one of the suspects putting some merchandise into a backpack then leaving without paying.

The incident happened on August 13 just before 9 p.m.

When the suspects were confronted by a store employee, the man assaulted a store clerk. They fled from the location on a bicycle.

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

