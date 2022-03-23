Crews working to clean up fuel spill from overturned big rig

Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill from that accident, which happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Loop 410 and I-35 interchange.

SAN ANTONIO — A flyover ramp on the northeast side has been closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a big rig overturned.

Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill from that accident, which happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Loop 410 and I-35 interchange.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control on the turn, causing the truck to tip over.

The curve was shut down until they can get the area cleared out. No one was injured in the crash.