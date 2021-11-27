Crews work for hours to extinguish heavy flames from two-story building

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out at a closed down grocery store on the city's south side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Keats Avenue. Fire crews were still working to extinguish the fire at last check at 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the two-story building.

Due to the size of the fire, crews went to a "defensive operation" immediately. They said details are limited at this time, but no injuries were reported.