SAN ANTONIO — Crews used the jaws of life to rescue a driver after a major crash on the east side overnight, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday between New Braunfels Avenue and Houston Street.

Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound on New Braunfels when it sideswiped another vehicle at the intersection of Houston Street.

The driver lost control and hit a tree behind the monument on New Braunfels, police said.

The female passenger of the vehicle was not injured, but the male driver suffered major injuries to his left arm and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was said to not have been injured and police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

