Crews spend hours battling barn fire overnight

The two-alarm fire began around 9 p.m. Friday at a large hay barn on Jett Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple structures were deemed a total loss after a large hay barn caught fire Friday night.

Crews were called out to the barn at Loop 1604 and Jett Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, crews found the barn fully involved. The firefighters began to set up a defensive operation and fought the blaze for at least three hours, according to an official with SAFD.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, according to the official at the scene, but the fire did spread beyond the barn and involved other small structures, as well as brush and grass.