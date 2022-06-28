Crews save several people from home under construction that partially collapsed due to high winds

Crews were able to get everyone out and no injuries have been reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A house that was under construction on the city's far west side collapsed while people were inside.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, not far from Talley Road.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington told KENS 5 that the house was under construction and had a "partial collapse due to high winds." He also said several people were trapped, but not injured.

Crews were able to get everyone out and no injuries have been reported.