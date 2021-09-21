Crews put out large fire at apartment complex on the northwest side

The fire was reported at around 6:13 a.m. at an apartment complex on Gardina Street, near Vance Jackson and Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a large fire on the northwest side.

The fire was reported at around 6:13 a.m. at an apartment complex on Gardina Street, near Vance Jackson and Fredericksburg Road. Maps show that the fire is at the Garden Wood Apartments.

At one point, around 33 fire units were at the scene, according to an online SAFD dispatch reporting page. Smoke from the fire could be seen from the KENS 5 tower camera.

A resident of the apartment complex reached out to KENS 5 and said the fire was in building 17 of the complex.

No injuries were reported at the fire. Fire officials are looking into the cause.