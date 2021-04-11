x
Local News

Crews extinguish flames at warehouse building on northwest side

SAFD says the building was "fully involved" in flames when crews arrived.

Nearly 30 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a fire at a warehouse on the city's northwest side.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 5100 block of Wurzbach Road. Authorities say the building belongs to United Rentals. By 5:30 p.m., the number of units dropped to 13.

SAFD says a small building on the property was "fully involved" in flames when crews arrived.

"The fire was knocked down within the first 5-10 minutes without spread to the large structure. Additional units were added as a precaution but are being cancelled. Call is still very active, no injuries reported and cause will be under investigation," SAFD says.

