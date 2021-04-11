Crews extinguish flames at warehouse building on northwest side

SAFD says the building was "fully involved" in flames when crews arrived.

Nearly 30 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a fire at a warehouse on the city's northwest side.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 5100 block of Wurzbach Road. Authorities say the building belongs to United Rentals. By 5:30 p.m., the number of units dropped to 13.

SAFD says a small building on the property was "fully involved" in flames when crews arrived.

"The fire was knocked down within the first 5-10 minutes without spread to the large structure. Additional units were added as a precaution but are being cancelled. Call is still very active, no injuries reported and cause will be under investigation," SAFD says.