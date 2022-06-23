Crews respond to car fire and major accident on the northwest side

The incident happened at Donaldson and St Cloud near the Woodlawn Lake area around 2:50 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire and emergency crews have responded to a car fire and major accident on the northwest side of San Antonio.

The incident happened at Donaldson and St. Cloud near the Woodlawn Lake area around 2:50 p.m.

It was initially called out as a car fire and photos from the scene show an overturned white Jeep and black car.

There is no word yet on whether there were any injuries in this accident. A KENS 5 crew is on the scene and working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

