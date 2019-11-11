SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department put out a small fire at San Antonio College Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the flames broke out around 2 p.m. in a 7-story building on 1800 North Main Avenue between West Myrtle and East Locust Street.

Fire crews got a call that the fire started in the bathroom of the Moody Learning Center. The building was evacuated but firefighters has a hard time trying to find the fire due to thick smoke in the building.

Firefighters broke two windows to help ventilate the heavy smoke.

There were no injuries reported and minimal damage to the wall, according to fire officials.