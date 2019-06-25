SAN ANTONIO — Monday afternoon, the area experienced heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind that knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across San Antonio. The nasty weather caused other problems for drivers as well. Every aspect of Monday's storms, including the rain, the wind and the lightning, each caused problems in their own way. The big impact was loss of power, and CPS Energy said at least 30,000 were without power at the peak of the outages.

"A lot of the outages, believe it or not, are a result of lightning," said CPS spokesperson John Moreno. He said when CPS Energy gets word of an outage they send out the troubleman. "The troubleman can be on site immediately and depending on what he or she needs, that could cause a delay in getting the outage restored."

Monday's rain caused water to build up on the U.S. 281 south flyover by Loop 410. Waves of water lapped against the sides of the road high up in the air.

Driving on a flyover can be scary enough for some people, even when it is dry. But if that flyover is full of water, it is a completely different story, especially if you are traveling at a high rate of speed.

TxDOT said the flooding was due to a clogged inlet which didn't allow the water to drain. But crews have already addressed the problem that is not typically an issue with heavy rain.



But CPS Energy said what typically is an issue are trees, which down power lines. "Trees begin to sway and come in contact with power lines if lightning hits our equipment or infrastructure and causes damage," Moreno said.

If your tree will mature to a height of 15 to 20 feet, CPS Energy said you should plant within 20 feet of power lines. A tree with a mature height of 20 to 40 feet, plant between 20 and 30 feet from power lines. But if your tree will mature to over 40 feet or have a broadly sprawling crown, make sure it is at least 30 feet away from power lines. "This crew is out here to climb these trees and trim away from the wires. Our team identified areas of town that are susceptible to tree growth in the wires," Moreno said.



So you know what to keep trees away from, the bottom line is usually a telephone line, the one above that is for cable TV, and the top two are high voltage distribution lines. The key is keeping the trees away from those high voltage lines. If your tree or trees need to be trimmed away from electric lines, call CPS Energy at 210-353-2222 or use their residential service request form to mitigate the damage before it happens. You can find that form on CPS Energy's website.

