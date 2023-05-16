Crews battle fire at vacant restaurant in the Medical Center

The fire started around 6:50 a.m. at a business center at Wurzbach near Datapoint.

SAN ANTONIO — Crews are battling a huge fire at a shopping center on the northwest side of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 9000 block of Wurzbach, near Datapoint, around 6:50 a.m. The location appears to be a former restaurant that has been closed for a while.

Video from the scene shows huge flames coming from the building. Initial reports showed that firefighters "went defensive" on the fire and were working to put out the flames from the outside of the building.

There have been no reports of injuries from the fire. Officials say this is the third report of a fire at this location.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for new information.

