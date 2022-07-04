'One spark is all it takes': Crews battle multiple grass fires in North Texas

Fort Worth fire crews are battling multiple grass fires in the area, more than the previous year, the department says.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth fire crews are battling multiple grass fires in the area following fireworks displays on July 4.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said that as of 10:30 p.m., the department has responded to 145 calls for grass or brush fires.

"It is very dry. It is breezy. It's incredibly dangerous," tweeted the department. "One spark is all it takes."

The department said crews also responded to a grass fire at Panther Island Pavilion during a fireworks display. The fire was out shortly after.

Tarrant and Dallas counties are currently under a burn ban.