Crews battle motel fire on the southeast side

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at the Super 8 motel in the 700 block of Hot Wells.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Crews battled a motel fire on the southeast side Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:50 p.m. at the Super 8 motel in the 700 block of Hot Wells.

Fire officials say an AC unit on the second floor of the motel caught fire. The fire was mostly contained to the room where the fire happened, but crews evacuated the second floor as a precaution.

No one was injured in the fire and motel guest were allowed back into their rooms after crews cleared the building.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.