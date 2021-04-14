Crews rescue 10 animals in major apartment fire on the northeast side

Fire officials say there were no injuries, but the damage was extensive and most of the people in that building have lost everything.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews saved at least 10 animals in a major apartment fire on the northeast side Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out around 10:15 a.m. to an apartment complex on Nacogdoches. At least 30 fire units responded to the fire.

Fire officials say there were no injuries, but the damage was extensive and most of the people living in that building have lost everything.

Crews were able to rescue at least 10 animals from the apartment building, according to officials.

Fire officials said the cause of fire could have been hair spray or something else that caused an explosion.

The fire chief reported this is the third fire at the apartment complex in the last year. A lightning strike was responsible for one of those fires.

The Red Cross is helping about 60 to 100 people displaced by the fire and Animal Care Services is assisting with the animals.

Crews were still working on putting out hot spots as of 11:30 a.m.