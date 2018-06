Fire crews battled a fire Monday morning at a west-side apartment complex under renovation.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of NW 36th Street.

Firefighters say the fire affected several unoccupied units of the complex. There were no reports of injuries and no estimates on the amount of damage.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

