Credit Human recognized as first 'climate ready certified' building by Build San Antonio Green

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be on hand for a special announcement and plaque presentation Monday as Credit Human Headquarters is recognized as the first ever BSAG Climate Ready Certified Building.



"The Climate Ready Certification Program is a first of its kind program which was developed in response to San Antonio's changing climate and aligns with the City of San Antonio's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. It focuses on moving beyond energy efficiency and water conservation to energy resilience and water security," said Build San Antonio Green in an announcement. "The Credit Human Headquarters has earned this certification designation as it was designed to be one of the most resilient buildings in our region. The Headquarters sets an example for the future of green buildings designed to help our community adapt to our changing climate and extreme weather."





Build San Antonio Green has been working with community partners including the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, and CPS Energy as well as Builders and Developers since 2001 to help reduce emissions and save energy by certifying green buildings. Over 13,000 projects have been certified in our community. These certified buildings have saved our city 22.5 Megawatts of peak demand energy and helped to save over 377 Million Lbs. of CO2. Build San Antonio Green also administers the Bring Solar Home program. Bring Solar Home is a free un-biased decision tool for the community to help educate the public about their options for going solar and things they should be aware of and consider before buying. It also connects interested customers to 3 free quotes from installers.

