SAN ANTONIO — A warning for all drivers: credit card skimmers have more than doubled this year, according to the San Antonio Police Department. They say thieves can make off with hundreds of dollars from bank accounts attached to the credit card information stolen with the skimmers.

"The normal citizen is not going look at a gas pump and be able to pull on anything or examine it and figure out that there is a skimmer on it, " Marcus Booth, SAPD Financial Crimes Director said. \

He says victims typically don’t know they are victims unless they check their bank statement or receive a call from their credit card company.

"Typical loss can be $500, a $1,000,” Booth said. “I think it averages about $1,000 per credit card number."

In October, San Antonio Police officers discovered a total of 40 credit card skimmers, one at an ATM, the rest at gas pumps.

"There were multiple at certain locations," Booth said.

In 2017, officers found a total of 94 credit card skimmers at San Antonio ATM's and gas pumps, so far this year it’s 213, more than double.

So how can you protect yourself?

Booth recommends using newer pumps because they are encrypted and will shut down if they are tampered with. He says criminals can install a credit card skimmer within 30 seconds in the older pumps, where the credit card is inserted vertically. He also suggests using a credit card, not a debit card, to minimize the economic impact.

Booth says as a precaution also closely monitor bank account transactions. He says sometimes criminals will hold on to credit card information for months before making a move.

"We are making progress, but we've got a lot of work to do," Booth said.

