Create a new holiday kolache contest

You could win free breakfast for a full year!

SAN ANTONIO — It’s time to celebrate Christmas in the summer and America’s competitive spirit with Kolache Factory, as the fast-growing bakery-café franchise launches its Third Annual “Create a New Kolache” contest, holiday edition!

Lovers of the Czech-inspired pastry filled with fruits, meats, and cheeses are being challenged to come up with a new holiday kolache flavor that could be featured as December’s Kolache of the Month!

E ntries can be submitted in the month-long contest now through through August 12, and five finalists will be chosen. But who will reach the medal podium? Gold, silver, and bronze medal winners will be voted on by the public and will win free breakfast for up to a year during the third annual “Create a New Kolache” contest.

The unique national pastry franchise is looking to spice up its holiday kolache offerings this year; and who better than its loyal customers to come up with a creative and tasty new kolache for this Christmas season? “You can put almost anything inside our semi-sweet kolache dough, and our customers are always coming up with new ideas,” said Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “The contest is our way of harnessing those creative ideas and giving them a chance to win free kolaches for a year and bragging rights to a spot on our menu. We encourage everyone to enter early and often with their best holiday-themed kolache flavors!”

What’s the next great holiday kolache flavor? Our customers will decide, and you can be part of the fun!

The Sweet Details...

Who: Anyone (no age minimum) who enjoys a fresh handmade kolache is eligible to submit an idea for a new holiday kolache flavor to be featured at Kolache Factory stores nationwide in December 2021.

What: Kolaches are a Czech delicacy. The homemade, handcrafted pastries, stuffed with the finest fruits, meats, and cheeses, are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or anytime you crave a slightly sweet dough with a delicious filling. The grab-n-go kolaches emerged as America’s favorite pandemic comfort food for breakfast, lunch, or a hearty snack!

When: Entries can be submitted from July 12 through August 12. Kolache Factory will choose five finalists nationwide where Kolache Factory stores are located. The public will vote online in a social media contest from August 16 through 22 for its top contenders. Gold, silver, and bronze medal winners will be announced by August 30, 2021.

How: Visit www.kolachefactory.com/contest to submit the name of your kolache flavor. Simply tell us the name and the ingredients (no measurements needed). Finalists will be chosen based on culinary appeal. No pumpkin pie or pecan pie entries, please.

Bonus: For an extra chance to win, enter and share on Facebook with #CreateAHolidayKolache to be entered into a drawing to win a free Kolache of the Month for a year!

Cooking up Great Prizes!