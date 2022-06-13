Crawford ISD to have armed 'guardians' at campuses upcoming school year

The superintendent explained that the Guardian team will consist of members in the district who are trained in active shooter situations.

CRAWFORD, Texas — Crawford ISD announced that it will be putting a Guardian team in place this upcoming school year following the deadly Uvalde school shooting in May.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hall made the announcement in a long letter, where he expressed the Guardian team is in response to the shooting where two teachers and 19 students died at Robb Elementary on May 24.

Hall explained that the Guardian team will consist of members in the district who are trained in active shooter situations. He added that some of them will also be authorized to carry concealed weapons on campus during the day. Their names will remain confidential, he said.

"The unfortunate position that we find ourselves facing in public education is that we have to confront needs other than those of traditional subject areas," Hall wrote. "The fact is, we cannot effectively teach core areas and grade levels without doing everything possible to also try to ensure the safety of our staff and students. Trying to find a response to evil actions is going to be an ongoing task."

The Guardian team will train this summer with local and county law enforcement and undergo response training to emergency or crisis situations or drills.