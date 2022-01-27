x
Crash sends one man to hospital, another to jail

The passenger was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition and the driver was arrested under the suspicion of DWI, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and the other was arrested after a crash off I-35 Thursday morning, police said.

At 2:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at I-35 near Binz Engleman on the northeas side. 

SAPD said a man was driving southbound on I-35 with another man in his passenger seat when they crashed off the side of the freeway into a ditch.

