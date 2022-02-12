Crash sends 3 to hospital, 1 to jail after driving intoxicated, police say

The driver of a white truck was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. A passenger from their vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people on Saturday were taken to the hospital and one person was arrested for driving while intoxicated, police say.

Around 2:15 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a rollover located in the the 1300 block of San Pedro.

When police arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with three occupants inside. SAFD had to use several tools to cut the people out of the car. Two people who were sitting in the front were taken to the hospital in moderate condition, the person sitting in the back did not have serious injuries, officals said.

Police said another vehicle was found a few yards away. The driver was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. A passenger from that vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.