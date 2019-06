SAN ANTONIO — A driver fell asleep at the wheel, crashing his SUV into rocks, a fence and a utility pole, pinning himself and a passenger inside, according to police.

The incident took place on the north east side on 10255 O'Connor Road Tuesday morning.

The two men in the vehicle were taken to SAMMC. One of the men is facing possible life threatening injuries, according to reports.

BCFD firefighters are reported to have rescued both men from the vehicles.