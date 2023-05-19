Rollover causes highway loop to shut down overnight

The driver involved in the rollover was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — One woman involved in a rollover accident leads to a portion of Loop 410 to be shut down early Friday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on the 4900 block near NW Loop 410 around 1:08 a.m. Friday.

SAPD says the woman lost control of her vehicle causing it to rollover and crash into another vehicle leaving it with minor damage. This caused the highway to shut down for around 45 minutes, according to officials.