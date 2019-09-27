SAN ANTONIO — As new technologies emerge CPS Energy strives to position itself and the community to benefit from those new technologies while providing customers with reliable and safe energy solutions. That's where their Flexible Path comes in.

CPS Energy leaders say they're working to stay flexible as they work to meet the needs of our community. Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy's CEO told us, "If we leave ourselves more open to look at solutions from around the globe, that we can bring to our wonderful San Antonio community, that will make us more flexible, that will make us be able to have more choices for solutions."

That involves taking the energy sources we have today and merging them with new ones. Gold-Williams added, "We do have a great portfolio of units today of all types, but they are getting older so as we are starting to retire those units we've got to bring new ones on."

In 2010, 13 percent of San Antonio's energy came from renewables. Gas took up the largest percentage at 39 percent. By 2018 gas energy sources were up to 46 percent and renewables at 22 percent. The goal by 2040 is to make renewables the top dog, with 50 percent of our energy coming from that source. Gold-Williams added, "It doesn't constrain you. If we have the ability to do more renewables then we will."

Another key to the flexible path is experience. Gold-Williams said, "We are energy experts. We know how to blend in older technology with new technology, and we do a lot of our own analysis and engineering."

CPS Energy has a team of more than 3,000 employees that average between 10 and 15 years of experience with the company. Some, however, have been with CPS Energy for 30-35 years. That experience is key to the future of the flexible path. Gold-Wiliams told us, "We make sure we are monitoring systems constantly. Our people are constantly looking at the ability to do the right maintenance proactively so we can handle that over time."

The challenge is bridging from the now to the not-so-certain future. "The issue is the sun doesn't always shine so it needs some type of energy storage component. That part right now is extremely expensive so we have to find different ways to bridge to a time where renewables and cells will be a lot more effective," said Gold-Williams.

CPS Energy wants your feedback. They have two surveys about the future of energy on their Flexible Path webpage. To take the survey just follow this link: https://cpsenergy.com/flexiblepath