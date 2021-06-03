CPS Energy's chief legal officer, 'several executives' leave company

The company also said they "are grateful for their many contributions over their tenure and wish them the very best."

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy told KENS 5 Thursday that several executives within the company, including their Chief Legal Officer Carolyn Shellman, have decided to resign.

The company also said they "are grateful for their many contributions over their tenure and wish them the very best."

CPS Energy also said they are "fortunate to have a solid team of other executives and attorneys whose strong skills and abilities will help us through our transition." See the full statement below:

CPS Energy has served Greater San Antonio diligently for 161 years. Our organization was built, in part, on a foundation of resiliency, sustainability and strong resources—in both technology and people. Over our history, we have employed thousands of people, and today we have a strong, talented team of 3,000 employees who function effectively in our complex and everchanging environment.

Recently, several executives, including our Chief Legal Officer (CLO), have decided to leave the company. We are grateful for their many contributions over their tenure and wish them the very best. We are fortunate to have a solid team of other executives and attorneys whose strong skills and abilities will help us through our transition. As organizational decisions are made, that information will be announced publicly.