SAN ANTONIO — More than 500 homes are without gas today in northeast Bexar County.

According to John Moreno of CPS Energy, a contractor accidentally caused the problem yesterday while changing out some gas lines in the area, but customers weren’t affected until today. The outage is only affecting the Trinity Oaks subdivision off U.S. Highway 281, north of Bulverde Rd.

Moreno said more than 20 crews are going door-to-door to relight everyone’s pilots. It's a process that will take some time.

"Since residents must be home for that to happen, with people working and being out of their homes, the process is expected to take several hours," Moreno said.

To check for outages at any time, bookmark this link: http://outagemap.cpsenergy.com/CPSStaticMapsEXT/CPSStaticMapV2_EXT.html