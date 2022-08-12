CPS Energy wants your input on what the future of energy looks like

The electricity provider is holding a virtual town hall Thursday night starting at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy wants to hear from you about what the future of energy looks like for San Antonio.

They are holding a virtual town hall Thursday night starting at 7 p.m.

CPS Energy is looking into replacing aging power plants, whether to continue operating coal-powered units, and planning for population growth.

If you can't make it to the virtual town hall, they also have a survey up you can take to let your voice be heard.

CLICK HERE for the survey.

CLICK HERE for the link to register for Thursday's town hall.

CLICK HERE for their webpage that talks about the discussions they are having with the community and their Rate Advisory Committee.

CPS Energy values your input.

