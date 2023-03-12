CPS Energy to work on overhead electrical lines

The work will require intermittent lane closures March 12 - March 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is working to improve the quality and safety of aging transmission lines, which will help ensure electric reliability in the southeast area of San Antonio near US Highway 181.

To accomplish this, there will be intermittent lane closures at Hwy 181 on March 12 – until March 15 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to improve electric reliability.



"The Braunig to Highland Hills project involves stringing in new overhead electrical wires," said CPS Energy.." The work will start on Sunday, March 12, and continue through Wednesday, March 15, 2023. For safety precautions, intermittent lane closures will be needed at S. US Highway 181 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, westbound just west of the CPS Energy Calaveras Power station road and eastbound just west of Laguna Road."



For more information about this project, Braunig to Highland Hills Project.

No power outages are anticipated with either project and traffic control will be provided for both.

You are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the areas, if possible, during the project dates.

CPS Energy also reminds drivers to Move Over or Slow Down, per State law, for crew and driver safety.

