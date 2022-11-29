CPS Energy to hold winter update Tuesday

The utility company will hold its monthly board meeting at 1 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting a winter update from CPS Energy on Tuesday.

We just looked at the agenda and It shows the communications and marketing team will share their preparations for the upcoming winter.

The goal is to make sure you stay informed during winter weather conditions.

