SAN ANTONIO — When firefighters respond to an incident, dealing with utilities is just one of the many dangers. That's why CPS Energy takes their show on the road to educate the public about those very dangers our first responders face.

"We educate from elementary all the way up to professionals," said Kirk Nuckols, who is the part of the CPS Public Safety and Education Team. "Our first responders, they make the scene first and don't realize what type of environment they are in or they are subjected to."

They were recently at the Converse Fire Department, teaching them about the electrical dangers of utility emergencies. Luis Valdez, the City of Converse Fire Chief said, "They invested in the material, the time, the people to come out and reach out to first responders, and help us stay safe, help us understand even better the dangers related to responding to utility emergencies."

Eli Garcia, who has been a firefighter/paramedic for 13 years, added, "I've come across quite a bit from power lines down from thunderstorms, to car accidents, up to the polls giving up and dropping the lines."

The team brought the arc and spark to the firehouse to show the dangers associated with transmission lines, gas lines, and anything that can become electrified. That includes fences, kite strings, hands in a rubber glove, and downed lines on cars. Nuckols said, "If you hit the pole and the wire falls down and the car doesn't catch fire you stay in the car. You are like a bird on a wire, you aren't getting electrocuted."

In the City of Converse, there are two fire stations containing 40 firefighters that encounter 4,000 emergencies a year. They said this training from CPS Energy is invaluable. "This is potentially the type of training that saves one of our lives," Garcia said.

