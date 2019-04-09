SAN ANTONIO — As the Southeast prepares for Dorian's worst, South Texas is sending help. CPS Energy crews are on their way to Florida.

The first leg of their journey includes driving more than 1,000 miles from San Antonio to Jacksonville, Florida. There, the men and women will join other power crews from across the country and find out their assignments.

The deployment kicked off at the Eastside Service Center early Wednesday morning. More than 60 CPS Energy employees loaded up for the special mission. With a final briefing from the boss, the dedicated crews hit to road to help hurricane victims.

"Going to a hurricane is a whole different world. You never know what you're going to get," Chad Tenborg said. The CPS Energy employee has been restoring power for more than 22 years. He and his teammates have seen some horrific storms.

Hurricane Dorian Send-Off - CPS Energy 4.Sept.19 - crews head to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts

"A big part of the utility business is helping each other out. So when a community is in need, other utilities will help,” CPS Energy COO Cris Eugster said. “It's a real honor for us to go help these customers and these communities in Jacksonville."



Some of the men and women making the journey were in Jacksonville just two years ago, helping restore power after Hurricane Irma. "I remember having people coming up crying, they were so happy to have power,” said Jonathan Kosub. “A lady told me she could bring her kids home after days of not having them. We're glad to be there and glad to get the power back on."



The deployment is expected to last for one or two weeks. The crews could end up travelling across Florida and even to Georgia or the Carolinas if requests for help are made.

