CPS Energy rate increase begins Tuesday

CPS Energy customers will face higher energy bills due to this latest rate increase.

SAN ANTONIO — A CPS Energy rate increase approved by the city council back in January takes effect Tuesday, March 1.

The 3.85% increase, coupled with a fuel charge increase of .80% due to last year's historic winter storm, will amount to about an extra $5.10 for the average customer.

Previous proposals were higher, and would have tacked on an extra $10 to $15 to community members' bills.

The San Antonio City Council approved the rate increase back on January 13. The rate increase and fuel charge were two separate proposals on city council’s agenda. The fuel charge passed 9-2, with councilmembers Teri Castillo and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez voting against it. The rate increase passed 8-3 with councilmembers Teri Castillo, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Clayton Perry voting against.

The upped fuel charge will last for 25 years, while CPS Energy is expected to request another base-rate hike in about two years' time.