SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy has several programs to help customers save money. Not only residential customers but also both small and large commercial customers with their "Energy2Business" program.

According to CPS Energy commercial buildings lose about 30 percent of their energy and a lot of money. By making energy-efficient upgrades businesses can reverse the flow and save energy, which not only reduces emissions in their community and reduces strain on the state electrical grid, but also strengthens the bottom line of their business.

Christine Patmon from the CPS Energy2Business Team told us, "The Energy2Business program is our focus on the small and medium business customers who want to make sure they have someone who is a resource for them."

One of the newest members to the program is Casa de Amistad Adult Daycare on Fredericksburg Road which has many elderly clients who need to heat of summer kept outside. Mariela Angulo, the owner and director told us, "Being in an unhealthy environment is not good for them. They can get sick, so it's crucial for us to keep the environment cool." Patmon added, "One of the major and quickest wins that people can do is lighting. LED lights they don't put out any heat so it's easy to make that change and also capture those savings back and that money."

In the wintertime, their electric bills would average about $200, but in the summertime when the heat is on, those bills would jump up to $1,000. That's before these energy-saving upgrades."

But after getting involved in the program in June the business became an Energy Efficiency Champion. They changed out 89 lights in their building which will save them about $100 every month. The total cost was $3,500, of which CPS Energy covered $1,800, leaving less than half of the cost to Angulo, who plans to continue upgrades in the program. Angulo said, "It's a real deal and definitely take advantage of the opportunity."

If you own a small business and would like to see if you qualify for the program, we have the link to CPS Energy's online application form here.

