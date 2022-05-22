CPS Energy postpones project to work on powerlines in southwest San Antonio

CPS Energy originally said the reason for the project is to prepare "for future growth in southwest San Antonio...to support reliability."

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy has postponed its project to both remove and install overhead powerlines across Loop 1604 West and Highway 151.

The project was anticipated to begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday and end around 2 p.m. However, due to the weather, it has been postponed "until further notice."

When the project does resume, commuters can expect rolling stops to be conducted as crews work on both sides of the Loop 1604 highway and access roads. In conjunction with both contractors and law enforcement, traffic control will be provided in the area.

When this does take place, CPS Energy wants to remind drivers to move over or slow down for both crew and driver safety.