Thousands still without power in San Antonio nearly 24 hours after severe weather

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 24 hours after severe storms swept through San Antonio, more than 8,000 households are still without power.
Those outages are mostly concentrated on the city's northwest side, particularly in the Thunderbird Hills, Oak Grove and Braun's Farm neighborhoods. The latest updates can be seen via CPS Energy's outage map below:
The number of CPS Energy customers without power peaked at about 32,000 Friday night, and the utility tweeted at around 10 a.m. that crews' efforts to restore power to everyone was hindered "due to damage."
Nearly nine hours later, however, the number of households without power had only decreased by a few hundred. CPS Energy tweeted again at 6:30 p.m., saying that downed trees from Friday's strong wind gusts, as well as other issues, were exacerbating the extended outages for residents.
KENS 5 reached out directly to CPS Energy for a statement beyond the utility's social media updates, but we have yet to hear back.