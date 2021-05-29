Thousands still without power in San Antonio nearly 24 hours after severe weather

CPS Energy said crews' efforts were being hindered by damage from the storms, as well as uprooted trees.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 24 hours after severe storms swept through San Antonio, more than 8,000 households are still without power.

Those outages are mostly concentrated on the city's northwest side, particularly in the Thunderbird Hills, Oak Grove and Braun's Farm neighborhoods. The latest updates can be seen via CPS Energy's outage map below:

The number of CPS Energy customers without power peaked at about 32,000 Friday night, and the utility tweeted at around 10 a.m. that crews' efforts to restore power to everyone was hindered "due to damage."

UPDATE (10 AM)



Last night’s storms caused severe damage throughout the community. Restoration efforts are taking more time due to the damage. We are continuing to restore the just under 10,000 customers still impacted.



— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 29, 2021

Nearly nine hours later, however, the number of households without power had only decreased by a few hundred. CPS Energy tweeted again at 6:30 p.m., saying that downed trees from Friday's strong wind gusts, as well as other issues, were exacerbating the extended outages for residents.

⛈UPDATE (6:30 PM)⛈



Our crews are in various locations across our service area working hard to resolve 357 weather-related outages affecting 9k customers.



— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 29, 2021