SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to CPS Energy's People First Fair! Jesse Hernandez, the Director of Community Strategy and Engagement told us, "It's really a fair where we go out in the customer's neighborhood, and we want to make sure we take our products and services out into the neighborhoods."

Michell Rodriguez attended a fair in the past and said, "That was really fun and we learned a lot, so we decided to take time out of our day to come over here also." This time, she's learning about their Casa Verde weatherization program to help out her mother. "Because her utilities have been going up, especially now that it's really really hot, and she needs to be cool because she is 76 years old."

Hernandez also told us, "As customers come in, they are going to be able to walk around to the different tables that are here." As they do, they can learn about rebate programs, solar programs, power quality and reliability, and the CPS Energy Smart City program.

Nick Hooper, a representative from their Casa Verde weatherization program told us, "When we can do programs like this to help out the community, which is impacted heavily by their bill, and sometimes can't fix their homes, it's incredibly rewarding."

Not only can customers learn about CPS products and services, but they can also win prizes. Hernandez added, "You can see us having these on a monthly basis throughout the community."



CPS Energy's next People First Fair will be held Thursday, August 8th at Saint Luke Catholic Church Hall at 4603 Manitou Drive. You can see the full list of upcoming CPS Energy events here.