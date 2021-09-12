CPS Energy notifies customers of rate increase

SAN ANTONIO — A notification went out to all CPS Energy customers Friday informing them of the agency's request to increase the energy rate. The notification was by email or text message.
At a Wednesday city council meeting, a representative from the company said the rate hike was recommended so CPS Energy could meet its immediate financial needs. Those include fuel costs from the February winter storm and winterization efforts.
This increase is much less than the initial 10 percent rate increase CPS Energy first proposed.
CPS Energy proposed a 3.85 percent base rate increase and .8 percent fuel increase. It would add about $5.10 monthly to the average power bill.
The San Antonio city council plans to vote on the hike at a January 13 meeting.
In the email to customers, CPS Energy mentioned two ways for customers to weigh in on the rate hike. You can visit www.cpsenergy.com/publicinput or by phone toll-free at 855-962-1328. Or there is a Tele-Town Hall on Tuesday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m.
See below for the full email to customers:
CPS Energy is informing our customers about our need for a 3.85% rate increase to help improve our infrastructure and reliability, strengthen our technology, keep up with our community’s growth and retain and hire qualified employees. We want you to have access to the information you need, and we invite you to visit www.cpsenergy.com/ratecase or call 210-353-2222 to learn more. We want to hear your feedback, so please check out the in-person and virtual events and come speak with our team. You can tune into our upcoming Public Input and Information Session with our Board of Trustees on Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. by visiting www.cpsenergy.com/publicinput or by phone toll-free at 855-962-1328. You can also attend this event in-person at our Headquarters at 500 McCullough Avenue. Our next Tele-Town Hall, which you can access at www.cpsenergy.com/townhall or by phone toll-free at 855-962-1328, is also coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. We hope you can join us. Thank you!