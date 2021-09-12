CPS Energy notifies customers of rate increase

CPS Energy is informing our customers about our need for a 3.85% rate increase to help improve our infrastructure and reliability, strengthen our technology, keep up with our community’s growth and retain and hire qualified employees. We want you to have access to the information you need, and we invite you to visit www.cpsenergy.com/ratecase or call 210-353-2222 to learn more. We want to hear your feedback, so please check out the in-person and virtual events and come speak with our team. You can tune into our upcoming Public Input and Information Session with our Board of Trustees on Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. by visiting www.cpsenergy.com/publicinput or by phone toll-free at 855-962-1328. You can also attend this event in-person at our Headquarters at 500 McCullough Avenue. Our next Tele-Town Hall, which you can access at www.cpsenergy.com/townhall or by phone toll-free at 855-962-1328, is also coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. We hope you can join us. Thank you!