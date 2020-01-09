CPS Energy Matters: The company has an outreach team focusing on electricity and natural gas safety

CPS Energy says they always put people first.

SAN ANTONIO — With little knowledge of safety rules about electricity and natural gas the results can sometimes be deadly. In tonight's CPS Energy Matters segment we find out what outreach the company is doing to keep customers as safe as possible.

Willie Davis, a CPS Energy Outreach Specialist told us, "One of our guiding statements is we put People First. We care for our customers, our employees, and our community." Why is this team so important? Davis said, "It's a priority of those to get out to the public on a daily basis and talk safety about electricity and natural gas. You can also say it's a guiding pillar."

With so many customers working from their home during COVID-19 what can they do to stay safe before starting any major projects?

If your project involves digging, be sure to call 811 at least 48 hours in advance to locate electric and natural gas lines, as well as cable and phone lines. If you are going to plant a tree, call 811 and check to see if power lines are above or near your planting location. If your trees need to be trimmed away from electric lines you can call them or use the Residential Service Request Form online.

Davis told us, "One very important thing that we try to get people to remember if you are going to be working near electrical lines you want to stay at least 10 feet away." Stay further away if the voltage line is stronger. Also use a dry fiberglass or wooden ladder, not a metal one. Use double-insulated or properly grounded electrical tools, and make sure your ladder complies with the American National Standards Institute.

What should customers with natural gas do? Davis said, "If you have gas appliances make sure they are installed by a qualified installer." If you smell gas leave the home immediately and call 911 then CPS Energy at 210-353-HELP.

CPS Energy also offers free virtual presentations for educators and contractors. To request a free safety presentation, contact Public Safety & Education at (210) 353-3939 or cpsenergypresentation@cpsenergy.com.