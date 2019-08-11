SAN ANTONIO — Losing electricity can be annoying. But now CPS Energy is making efforts to better inform you when it happens.

"We want this outage map to be a one stop shop for our customers. They are able to report their outage they are able to get up-to-date with real-time information about their specific outage," said CPS Energy spokesperson Nora Castro.

You can click on a menu button for an outage summary and also report outages with ease. Castro said, "It's also going to be able to inform customers when crews are in the area using an icon letting them know that crews are in their area working to restore their outage."

The outage map also has a weather overlay so you can see any weather activity in or near the CPS Energy service area. You can even make it loop. Users can also bookmark locations of loved ones, and locate hazards. Castro told us, "Hazards like wires down or flooding. Our crews are able to do that to make sure our customers and themselves stay safe during an outage."

There is even a community support tab which provides helpful city of San Antonio information and other links that may be needed in the case of an emergency situation. And the outage map doesn't only work on a desktop or laptop, but also any mobile device with the same options.

You can even choose your language, and it refreshes more often. Castro added, "It refreshes every five minutes as opposed to every 15 minutes."

For a step-by-step guide of how to use the new CPS power outage map, click here: https://youtu.be/RSQFi6JKS7k